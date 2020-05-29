New Wildwood Crest, New Jersey business struggles to stay afloat amid pandemic

WILDWOOD CREST, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Doo Wop Drive-In, located in Wildwood Crest, has been open for a week. The owners opened their business during a pandemic, and they said they are struggling financially.
"It gets emotional because you have a lot invested in here," said Jason Kramer, an owner of the 50's style restaurant.
Kramer was overcome with emotion as he spoke about the hardships of starting a new business, as established businesses are already struggling.
"Mayhem, it's absolutely crazy what's going on right now," said Kramer.
While takeout is allowed, Kramer, like other business owners, is asking for a timeline from the governor of when he can allow customers to dine-in.
"Listen Mr. Murphy, I have payroll," said Kramer.
Once the weather gets warmer, the restaurant plans to have drive-in movies, where groups can watch outdoor movies from the safety of their cars.
"When he gets a chance to use the drive-in theater I think it's going to be really special," said Don Cabrera, mayor of Wildwood Crest.
Cabrera added he wants businesses to thrive so that vacationers can have a good time down the shore too.
