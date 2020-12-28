PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dottie turns the sidewalk into a stage and your patio into a concert venue.
We met Dottie over the summer when they first launched the Serenade Service.
Dot's life as a music teacher and performer was turned upside down by the pandemic. The serenade service was a way to make ends meet.
Dottie will play just about any song and deliver a special message to friends, family and anyone who needs a little pick-me-up.
Dot has decided to take the show on the road in January, with a road trip to Florida and then across the country to California. The plan is to serenade people along the way.
Dottie's Serenade Service | Facebook | Instagram
Dottie's Serenade Service is going on a national tour
FYI PHILLY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More