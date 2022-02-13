Police investigate double homicide in city's Kingsessing neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The bodies of two young men were found in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood.
Police found the victims, in their 20s, shot to death in the living room of a home in the 5700 block of Belmar Street.
Investigators say both men had been shot repeatedly.
They also tell us they found narcotics and a broken firearm near their bodies.
So far, there are no suspects or witnesses.
