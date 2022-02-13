double homicide

Police investigate double homicide in city's Kingsessing neighborhood

Police also say they found narcotics and a broken firearm near their bodies.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police investigate double homicide in city's Kingsessing neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The bodies of two young men were found in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood.

Police found the victims, in their 20s, shot to death in the living room of a home in the 5700 block of Belmar Street.

Investigators say both men had been shot repeatedly.

They also tell us they found narcotics and a broken firearm near their bodies.

So far, there are no suspects or witnesses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kingsessing (philadelphia)double homicide
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE HOMICIDE
Video shows suspects wanted in shooting at Philly gentlemen's club
Assault leads to fatal shooting at Philly gentlemen's club: Police
Man wanted for double homicide in Philadelphia's Tacony section
Man arrested, charged with murder in North Philly double shooting
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Colder, Light Snow
Man in critical condition after being shot outside convenience store
Super Bowl LVI has many Philadelphia area connections
Man shot in the back of the head in West Philadelphia
Several thousand dollars, car stolen during home invasion
Police: Large group of teens causes disruption in Center City
What you need to know for Super Bowl Sunday
Show More
Residents take advantage of warm weather ahead of expected snow
Officials hold vigil to remember Philly police officer killed in 2009
James Harden arrives in Philadelphia
Fake cryptocurrency business scams job seekers out of thousands
Officials investigate police-involved shooting in Trenton, NJ
More TOP STORIES News