2 men fatally shot in South Philadelphia

The two men were both taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where they died, police said.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in South Philadelphia, police said.

According to police, the shooting happened at about 3:50 p.m. in the 2700 block of Winton Terrace.

A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died.

A 57-year-old man was shot in the shoulders and twice in the back, police said. He was also taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No weapons have been recovered in this shooting and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

