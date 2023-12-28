1 killed, 1 injured after double shooting in Philadelphia

1 killed, 1 injured after double shooting in Philadelphia

1 killed, 1 injured after double shooting in Philadelphia

1 killed, 1 injured after double shooting in Philadelphia

1 killed, 1 injured after double shooting in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia left one man dead and another injured on Thursday afternoon.

It happened on the 1900 block of South 61st Street around 1:30 p.m.

Police say a man believed to be in his mid to late 20s was shot multiple times.

He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A 21-year-old man was also shot in the leg. He is currently listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in this shooting.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker