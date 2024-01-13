2 arrested after police find guns and drugs at day care in Delaware

Detectives say they discovered cocaine, crack, more than 300 bags of heroin, two handguns, and more than $32,000.

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people are facing serious charges after police say drugs and guns were discovered at a day care.

According to police, these items were found inside "The Little Peoples" day care on Roosevelt Avenue in Dover, Delaware.

Four children were at the day care at the time of the search.

Cameron Christmas, and Jessica Cooper were arrested and are facing charges, including endangering children.