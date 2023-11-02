Joe Torres reports on the massive drug and guns bust in Queens, NY.

Drug bust in Queens nets more than $10M worth of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine

QUEENS, N.Y. -- More than $10 million worth of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine, along with guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were seized during a massive drug bust at an abandoned Queens home.

On Wednesday, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz displayed just some of the confiscated drugs and stockpile of firearms found in the two-story house on 88th Road in Bellerose.

A contractor hired after the recent sale of the property came to the home and stumbled upon the stash before alerting police.

Authorities uncovered eight-kilos of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine. A total of 1.5 million small envelopes filled with a mixture of those drugs were also found, along with handguns, gun parts and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

"We can't even begin to calculate how many lives would have been cut short," said Katz. "How many lives would have been ruined had these lethal narcotics and weapons hit the streets."

Victor Rodriguez, 43, of Queens, was arrested on multiple drug and gun charges.

He was arraigned October 27 on a 112-count indictment, charging him with operating as a major trafficker, conspiracy in the second and fourth degrees, three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first degree among others.

Investigators captured video of Rodriguez entering the home holding coolers apparently filled with kilos of drugs.

If convicted, he faces 25-years to life in prison.