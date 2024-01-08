Tequila theft suspect allegedly stole 7 bottles worth more than $400

The theft happened at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits on Veterans Lane in Doylestown.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Doylestown, Bucks County are searching for a tequila thief.

Surveillance photos captured the man wanted for allegedly stealing seven tequila bottles worth more than $400.

It happened on Friday at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits on Veterans Lane.

Police believe he may be the same suspect who stole two bottles of tequila from the same store on December 29 by stuffing them in his waistband.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.