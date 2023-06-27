2 arrested after hourslong manhunt in Doylestown, Pa.

Two people were arrested Monday after an hourslong manhunt in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two people were arrested Monday after an hourslong manhunt in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

Central Bucks Regional police arrested 41-year-old Beau Booth, who was wanted by federal authorities for fleeing and eluding police, robbery and other warrants.

Police encountered Booth and a woman with him identified as 31-year-old Kathryn Stewart, who also had outstanding warrants.

Stewart was arrested but Booth fled, authorities said.

Left: Beau Booth / Right: Kathryn Stewart

Officers initially stopped Stewart and Booth after deeming them suspicious at a laundromat in the 500 block of North Main Street around 12 p.m.

Police from several jurisdictions fanned out across the area after Booth fled on foot. They centered their attention in a local apartment complex, then fled to a gas station on Main Street, and then a local shopping center.

Booth was finally captured on a quiet cul-de-sac on Dorothy Drive.

No one was injured in the incident.

Booth was brought to Central Bucks Regional Police Department where he will face additional charges.