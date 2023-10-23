Bucks County man arrested after TSA finds loaded gun in backpack at Newark airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Bucks County man was arrested after he allegedly tried to bring a loaded gun through a TSA checkpoint last week.

TSA officers said they spotted a .45 caliber handgun in the man's backpack as it was being processed through the X-ray machine at Newark Liberty International on Thursday.

Officers then alerted Port Authority police who confiscated the weapon and interviewed the traveler.

"Travelers need to pay more attention to the items that they have inside their carry-on bags," said Thomas Carter, TSA's Federal Security Director for New Jersey. "So far this year our officers are stopping an average of two guns per month at our checkpoints. The number of travelers who are bringing their guns to the airport is alarming. And it is inexcusable. That's not how to transport a gun for a flight. Responsible gun owners know this."

The man, from Doylestown, Pennsylvania, is facing a state weapons charge, according to officials. He could also face up to a $15,000 penalty for bringing a weapon to a TSA checkpoint.

TSA said guns can be transported on a flight if the airline is notified and it is unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case so it can be checked in with the baggage and never in the cabin of the plane.

"Prior to traveling, individuals who want to transport their firearm should do some homework and check gun regulations at their destination to ensure they are in compliance with all local and state laws," Carter added.

So far this year, TSA said they have found 20 firearms at Newark airport checkpoints, which is already six more than they found in 2022. Nationwide, officers have prevented more than 5,000 guns from getting through security checkpoints this year, which is on track to break last year's record of 6,542 firearms.