Mindful Moments with Dr. Lena Adams Kim, Philly's 'Thai Mama'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dr. Lena Adams Kim is the host of the podcast, Mindful Moments with Thai Mama, bite-sized musings on mindfulness.

They range in length from 2-10 minutes and cover topics such as anxiety, chronic pain and what's known as the Buddhist half smile-a gentle upturn of the sides of your mouth that elicits a sense of peace and calm.

Lena spent a good deal of her childhood in Thailand and became certified in mindfulness a decade ago to heal herself from anxiety.

For the past 30 years, she's been a senior communications specialist at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

When the pandemic happened, she sensed a level of devastation and sadness within her workplace so she started hosting virtual mindfulness sessions for her co-workers in Philadelphia before turning it into a podcast so people could listen at their leisure.

It was so impactful that the EPA decided to share her podcast with employees nationwide, and there is now talk of expanding across the entire federal government, creating an easy tool for the government and everyday people to find a sense of peace in a chaotic world.

Mindful Moments with Thai Mama: Dr. Lena Adams Kim | Podcast home | apple podcast |spotify
