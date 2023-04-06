Allentown's Carson Kressley to host Drag Queen Fight Night in Bethlehem

It's not an actual fight, but rather a throwdown of talent.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc got a special visit on Thursday from a good friend: reality TV star, fashion guru, entertainment host and Allentown's own Carson Kressley.

He's gearing up for a fabulous event in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and he doesn't throw the word "fabulous" around lightly.

On April 15, Kressley is bringing a few of his most glamorous friends to the Wind Creek Event Center for Drag Queen Fight Night.

It's not an actual fight, but rather a throwdown of talent.

Some of TV's most beloved Queens from RuPaul's Drag Race will battle it out to win the Bedazzled Championship Belt.

"Wind Creek has hosted some major boxing competitions," Kressley explains. "When I was talking to them about doing a big drag event there, they said they do a lot of boxing events with a boxing ring. I said, 'You know, on the show, the two queens who are up for elimination usually have to lip sync for their life. Why don't we make it a steel cage lip sync extravaganza?'"

The winner needs the crowd's vote to become the champion.

To celebrate, there's an After Party with DJ Plastique Tiara who will be spinning the night away.

