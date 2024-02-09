Driver sentenced following deadly illegal car rally at Jersey shore

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The driver accused of killing two people during an illegal car rally in Wildwood, New Jersey last year was sentenced on Thursday.

Gerald White -- who pleaded guilty back in November -- was sentenced to 25 years behind bars on two counts each of Aggravated Manslaughter and Aggravated Assault.

Police say White, 38, was involved in a crash on Atlantic Avenue during the unsanctioned H2Oi rally on September 24, 2022.

Authorities say he fled police, causing another crash at Atlantic and Burke avenues.

Police say White struck a Honda Civic and two pedestrians. Timothy Ogden, 34, was in the Civic, and Lindsay Weakland, 18, was one of the pedestrians. Both of them died from their injuries.

Gerald White

The defense asked for 15 years instead of 25, but the judge disagreed.

White did speak before he received his sentence.

"I just want to say that I'm sorry for what happened. I never meant to hurt nobody. I just want to tell my kids I love them. Stay strong out there. I'm gonna tell my story. I hope my story will help other people not to do what I did," he said.

According to the plea agreement, White has to serve 85% of his sentence before he's eligible for parole.