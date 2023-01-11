1 year later: Remembering the heroic actions of pilot, first responders in Delco helicopter crash

The helicopter was en route to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia when the pilot crash-landed in Drexel Hill, Pa.

Four women who rushed to the scene of a helicopter crash earlier this year in Delaware County were honored for their heroic rescue efforts.

DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Wednesday marks one year since a medical helicopter crash landed in Drexel Hill, Delaware County.

On January 11, 2022, pilot Daniel Moore was en route to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia when he was forced to crash land the aircraft in the 600 block of Burmont Road near Bloomfield Avenue.

SEE ALSO: Infant, 3 crew members suffer non-life threatening injuries in medical helicopter crash

Moore was seriously injured. A nurse, medic, and a 2-month-old patient on the helicopter were not hurt.

He is still recovering from his injuries.

Stay with Action News for continuing coverage on this story throughout the day.

'It's a miracle.'

Moore, a pilot of 27 years, avoided a church, power lines and people as he crash-landed.

"I had God as my co-pilot that day," said Moore as he was released from the hospital days after the crash.

Though hailed as a hero, Moore gave credit to everyone else who responded to the scene, including Lyft driver Kathryn Donofrio, her passenger Emma Gray, resident Tina Hamilton and Collingdale EMT Jewel Singles.

SEE ALSO: Hero pilot released from hospital following helicopter crash in Drexel Hill

The women were previously honored for their heroic actions.

Hamilton immediately called 911 and dispatchers a play-by-play of what was happening.

"It was an experience beyond wonder, you'll never see it again. I saw the whole view of it and it was a miracle," said Hamilton in a previous interview.

Jewel Singles was the only one with any training. She knew she had to get everyone away from the chopper as soon as everyone was out.

"I don't know much about airplanes and helicopters, but it was smoking and there was fuel everywhere. Put two and two together, it's enough to get away from it," said Singles in a 2022 interview.

SEE ALSO: Preliminary NTSB report reveals moments before Drexel Hill medical helicopter crash

"It's a miracle. It's an absolute miracle," said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy M. Bernhardt said following the crash.

Officials said a final NTSB report typically takes about a year to complete. There is no word on when the report may be made available.