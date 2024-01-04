'I'm scarred by it': McDonald's employee describes being robbed at gunpoint

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A drive-thru employee who was robbed at gunpoint while working at a McDonald's in the Torresdale section of Philadelphia spoke with Action News about the harrowing ordeal.

"I'm scarred by it, it was terrifying," said Ashley Gayton, who was working at the drive-thru window on December 29.

During the lunch rush, a Toyota Corolla pulled up to the window, and a man ran up to her with a gun.

"He was pointing it at my head. He said 'Give me the money', and I said 'Okay, just please put the gun down,'" Gayton said. "He put the gun down a little bit and I just jumped away from the window and slammed it shut."

Her bravery meant the duo got away with nothing. After they drove off she continued helping customers before reality set in.

"I walked up front, told my manager what happened, and I walked outside and cried," Gayton said.

The same pair is suspected of robbing a Dunkin' drive-thru on Whitaker Avenue about an hour later. Police also believe the same pair hit another McDonald's drive-thru on Adams Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia 10 days earlier.

Police believe there are other groups committing similar crimes. Surveillance images from that same McDonald's show an armed robbery involving a white pickup truck on Jan. 2. Police don't believe they are connected.