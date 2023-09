Man dies after drowning at Ocean County beach

A video shows a group of people forming a human chain in the water to try and help as a chopper hovers overhead.

BEACH HAVEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man is dead after he drowned at the Jersey shore on Sunday afternoon.

Sources told Action News that the victim was a 24-year-old man who went under the water at Fifth Street Beach in Beach Haven, Ocean County.

The man's body was recovered a short time later.

There is no word yet on the victim's identity.

No further information has been released.