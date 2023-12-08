'A Philly Special Christmas Special' artwork designer shares hidden secrets

The collection of Christmas tunes is the second record featuring the musical styling of some of the city's favorite Eagles.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You've heard all about this year's "A Philly Special Christmas" album.

The collection of Christmas tunes is the second record featuring the musical styling of some of the city's favorite Eagles: Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jordan Mailata.

Along with the music, the packaging it comes in is getting lots of love itself. It features beautiful artwork on the front, back and inside the album cover.

That is the work of Hannah Westerman, the illustrator whose Peanut's-esque drawing encapsulates the spirit of the city, and the season.

She drew it with the hope that people might have some fun identifying all of the icons within it.

"We had the opportunity to really add in so many hidden gems, add our own style, add our own flair to it... Within all of these 130 characters are Philly legends, musicians, icons," Westerman said.

She says it took her 130 hours to draw it all.

Westerman has been outspoken about making it clear that Taylor Swift is among those featured, even though she's now being called the most famous Chiefs fan in the world.

Drawings of Philadelphia legends like Patti LaBelle and Questlove, as well as the beloved mascots Gritty, the Phanatic and Swoop are also featured on the album.

You can get the Philly Special record at phillyspecialchristmas.com.

To see more of Hannah's work, head to her Instagram page at: instagram.com/avenue_west/.