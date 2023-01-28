NFC Championship weekend: Eagles will light up sky with drone show above Art Museum

Drones will light up the sky promptly at 7 p.m. in celebration of the team advancing to the NFC Championship game.

"When we do it, that's how we do it. We go all out. Our team goes all out for us, so we go all out for them," said sisters Donna Stevens-Thornton and Lesley Stevens.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans are being treated to a drone show Saturday night.

Guests are encouraged to gather at The Oval for the best viewing experience.

The show will take place above the Philadelphia Museum of Art facing east towards the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

During the show, the sky will be illuminated with a unique QR code for viewers to scan to enter for a chance to win two tickets to the NFC Championship game.

The show is expected to last 7 minutes.

