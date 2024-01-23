Brian Johnson out as Eagles offensive coordinator, ESPN sources confirm

WATCH LIVE

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 2:32PM
PHILADELPHIA -- Brian Johnson is out as the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator, sources confirmed to ESPN, becoming the latest assistant ousted from Nick Sirianni's coaching staff.

The team had not officially announced Johnson's status, but multiple outlets reported Tuesday morning that Johnson will not return to the Eagles after only one season as their offensive coordinator.

The Eagles also are set to part ways with defensive coordinator Sean Desai and defensive play caller Matt Patricia, according to ESPN and multiple reports, in what constitutes a staff overhaul for Sirianni, who has come under scrutiny after Philadelphia's late-season collapse.

The Eagles have scheduled a Wednesday press conference for Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman, indicating that Sirianni's job is safe.

