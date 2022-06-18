triple shooting

Police: Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in East Germantown

Two others were also shot and wounded, officials say.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in East Germantown that left at least one person dead Friday.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on the 800 block of East Chelten Avenue.


Police say a 32-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The second victim, a 25-year-old man, was also shot in the head.

He was transported to Einstein Medical Center and listed in extremely critical condition.

The third victim, a 33-year-old female, was shot once in the right foot.


She was listed in stable condition at Einstein.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone one with information is asked to contact police.

