Police: Triple shooting leaves 1 dead in East Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting in East Germantown that left at least one person dead Friday.The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on the 800 block of East Chelten Avenue.Police say a 32-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.The second victim, a 25-year-old man, was also shot in the head.He was transported to Einstein Medical Center and listed in extremely critical condition.The third victim, a 33-year-old female, was shot once in the right foot.She was listed in stable condition at Einstein.So far, no arrests have been made.Anyone one with information is asked to contact police.