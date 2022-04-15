Philadelphians load up on Kielbasi, pound cake for Easter meals

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Easter weekend in Philadelphia is filled with holiday traditions that span generations.Your nose will lead you to the right spot at Tilton Street and East Ontario Street in the city's Port Richmond section. That's where you'll find dozens of people waiting outside of Czerw's to load up on their Easter meals.But before you can enjoy the smoked Polish sausage, you have to be able to say it correctly."It is pronounced 'Kuh-baa-see,' not 'Kill-baa-suh,' said customer Steve Suder.Suder said that's how they say in Philadelphia.The hour and a half wait each year is a tradition for him and all of the familiar faces in line. He knows his Kielbasi."I like the smoked. It just has a nice garlic-y taste to it," Suder said.The youngsters in line also know the routine and exactly what they like."We're getting Kielbasi because we're Polish and we're just getting some for Easter," said 7-year-old Stella Horchos. "I like that it's a little spicy, but not too spicy and it's just really good."Co-owner John Czerw says it's a lot of hard work but he loves it."It's amazing that people include me in their tradition. It makes all that work worth it," Czerw said.Czerw is third generation, starting from scratch every day just as his grandfather did.When it comes to dessert, an Easter dinner isn't complete without it."No, you can't forget about dessert," said Kristine Stock-Decarles, co-owner of Stocks BakeryStocks Bakery on East Lehigh Avenue is like a well-oiled machine on holidays.Their famous pound cake is a must-have."Everything is done by hand. There's not a machine in here except for our mixers. After that, it all becomes hands," said Stock-Decarles.Stock-Decarles said the recipe has been a family secret and will remain that way for generations to come.