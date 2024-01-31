$100K in cash stolen during Delaware County home burglary

EDGMONT TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania state police are investigating after $100,000 in cash was stolen from a home in Edgmont Township, Delaware County.

According to PSP, the crime was reported by the homeowners on Friday, January 26 at approximately 10:30 p.m. It was determined thieves smashed the glass on a back door forcing entry into the home.

Action News talked with the homeowner off-camera who was shaken up and unnerved by what happened. So far, police have not announced any arrests.

"Hopefully, it's not the start of something because, you know, sometimes neighborhoods are hit several times once they're hit," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

Research by the 6abc data journalism team shows the crime happened in an area that sees little crime.

According to state police records:

In 2023, PSP responded to 5 burglaries in Edgmont Township: 2 residential and 3 commercial burglaries.

In 2022, PSP responded to 5 burglaries in Edgmont Township: 4 residential and 1 commercial burglary.

In 2021, PSP responded to 3 burglaries in Edgmont Township: 0 residential and 3 commercial burglaries.

One neighbor said she's lived in the neighborhood for nearly 30 years and calls it "completely safe" but is still not taking her sense of security for granted.

"Ya know, just always keep the doors locked keep the garage down, keep your alarm system on," she said.

If you know anything that could help investigators you're asked to give Pennsylvania State Police a call.