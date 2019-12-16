lasalle university

La Salle women's soccer team placed on probation after hazing probe

PHILADELPHIA -- La Salle University has placed its women's soccer team on disciplinary probation through the end of next year - including restrictions on competition for the spring season - following an investigation that revealed what it called "nonviolent power-differential hazing."

The university said no action was taken against any individual, but all team members must complete an educational workshop "that will foster respect for their teammates and provide training on bystander intervention." They will also engage in community service activities during the coming semester.

La Salle said it takes seriously any complaints of hazing or other inappropriate behavior, promotes a campus community of "inclusivity, mutual respect and solidarity,' and deviations from those tenets "are antithetical to our mission and will not be tolerated."

The university didn't cite examples of the "nonviolent power-differential hazing."

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that a freshman recruit had alleged hazing such as "initiation games" in which she said freshmen had soccer balls kicked at them from all directions.

Dawn Soufleris, university vice president of student affairs and enrollment management, told the paper that there had actually been two probes, one by the human resources department and the public safety department.

"While the investigation found no behavior necessitating University disciplinary action against specific individuals, we take very seriously all claims of hazing and other forms of inappropriate behavior," the university said in a statement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphialasalle universitysoccerhazing
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
LASALLE UNIVERSITY
Four sisters shine as LaSalle track stars
Virtual students helps real ones detect mental stress at LaSalle
La Salle student says armed home invasion occurred near campus
La Salle Univ. holds meeting to address recent surge in crime
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire engulfs 2 yachts at Jersey Shore marina
AccuWeather: Light snow changes freezing rain, then all rain today
Man critical after shot in chest in Hunting Park
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Malnourished dog finds forever home after 'perfect storm' in Philly
6 aides to Jeff Van Drew resign after discussion of party switch
1 in custody in connection with mercury spill at shopping center
Show More
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Philadelphia
NJ weighs bill to let those without documents get licenses
Girl, 14, suffers graze wound to hand in Philadelphia
Bettors benefit from last-second touchdowns by Eagles, Falcons
2 dead, several injured after violent crash
More TOP STORIES News