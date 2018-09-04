PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --All School District of Philadelphia schools will dismiss students at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 5 due to excessive heat.
All after-school activities including all athletic programs and professional development sessions scheduled for Wednesday are canceled.
Temperatures are forecasted to be above 90 degrees once again Wednesday.
Only 27 percent of the school district's buildings have central air conditioning.
The high temperatures forced early dismissals for three days last week.
