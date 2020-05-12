Mount Laurel triplets graduating from St. Joseph's University

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Graduations certainly look different this year, but nonetheless, the class of 2020 and their families are finding ways to celebrate their accomplishments.A family in Mount Laurel, New Jersey has three reasons to be proud.The Kessler triplets are all graduating from St. Joseph's University this weekend.Justin, Victoria and Joseph are home now with their parents, reflecting on their four years and their bond."We all went to school together and we even lived in the same dorm freshman year," says Justin. "All three of us were on the same floor.""We couldn't be separated," says Joseph.They say being home now reminds them of their childhood."It was a lot to get used to, though, since we're not used to being home and studying and finals and all that," says Victoria."Justin and I still share a room," laughs Joseph.They say they believe this pandemic will help make the class of 2020 stronger and more determined.As a family, the Kesslers are happy to have the time together, despite the challenges."The hardest part that they're going through is loss of community," says dad, Joseph F. Kessler. "The opportunities that a normal senior in college has for job interviews and the such, the economy has just taken away from them. I think that they will adapt and be stronger for it."The triplets are now doing virtual job interviews and trying to get their careers going.St. Joseph's University is doing a virtual degree ceremony this weekend and planning for a commencement ceremony in October.