feel good

Mount Laurel triplets graduating from St. Joseph's University

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Graduations certainly look different this year, but nonetheless, the class of 2020 and their families are finding ways to celebrate their accomplishments.

A family in Mount Laurel, New Jersey has three reasons to be proud.

The Kessler triplets are all graduating from St. Joseph's University this weekend.

Justin, Victoria and Joseph are home now with their parents, reflecting on their four years and their bond.

"We all went to school together and we even lived in the same dorm freshman year," says Justin. "All three of us were on the same floor."

"We couldn't be separated," says Joseph.

They say being home now reminds them of their childhood.

"It was a lot to get used to, though, since we're not used to being home and studying and finals and all that," says Victoria.

"Justin and I still share a room," laughs Joseph.

They say they believe this pandemic will help make the class of 2020 stronger and more determined.

As a family, the Kesslers are happy to have the time together, despite the challenges.

"The hardest part that they're going through is loss of community," says dad, Joseph F. Kessler. "The opportunities that a normal senior in college has for job interviews and the such, the economy has just taken away from them. I think that they will adapt and be stronger for it."

The triplets are now doing virtual job interviews and trying to get their careers going.

St. Joseph's University is doing a virtual degree ceremony this weekend and planning for a commencement ceremony in October.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Pennsylvania students expected to return to school in fall, ed chief says

Voices grow louder in Bucks County asking Gov. Wolf to ease COVID-19 restrictions

Action News Troubleshooters: Know your employee rights before heading back to work

Gov. Murphy: New Jersey expected to have dates for start of reopening process soon

Man arrested for assaulting employee who asked him to wear mask, police say

COVID-19 RESOURCES

Full guide: COVID-19 help, information and resources

Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak

How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantining

Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home

Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students

Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home

Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers

CONNECT WITH US

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News

Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiaburlington countycoronavirusfamilycollegefeel goodst. joseph's university
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
checking in with people across the country planning physical distance weddings luxury hotels offering rooms to the homeless and more
Student surprises Action News with 'thank you' cards
'Storefront Artwork Initiative' adding brightness to closed store fronts
The 'Eggman:' Houston's hero for the homeless
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Barricaded man found dead after fire in Bucks County
Security guard charged with shooting 3 teens on SEPTA bus
Pa. AG investigating nursing homes amid COVID-19
Toddler who received 4 organs set to come home
NJ to hire 1,000 contact tracers as part of COVID-19 response
NJ Air National Guard honors health care workers with flyover
Fauci warns of serious consequences if US reopens too soon
Show More
Visitors missed bloom of decade at Morris Arboretum
Your existing photo will be used for new Pa. driver's license
Carney announces statewide tracing plan for Delaware
6abc President receives highest honor from Police Athletic League
Pa. students expected to return to school in fall, ed chief says
More TOP STORIES News