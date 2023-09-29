WATCH LIVE

Escapee who failed to return to halfway house captured in South Jersey

Edward Berbon has been in custody for attempted murder since 2005 and was set to be released in February 2024.

Friday, September 29, 2023 9:34PM
CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey officials apprehended an inmate who escaped custody and was missing for nearly a week on Friday.

Edward Berbon, 54, was recaptured after failing to report to a residential community release program on Saturday.

Investigators with the New Jersey Department of Corrections (NJDOC) took Berbon into custody around 2:20 p.m. without incident after finding him in Camden.

"My deepest appreciation to the hard work and dedication by the Special Investigation Division to locate and bring this individual into custody," said Commissioner Victoria L. Kuhn. "The New Jersey Department of Correction's Fugitive Unit is among the best at what they do and we are grateful for their work to bring this case to a quick resolution."

On Saturday, Berbon failed to report to a community program following the completion of his work shift in Mount Laurel.

Berbon was classified as community custody status and assigned to Volunteers of America Delaware Valley's Hope Hall.

The organization serves as a work release program designed to provide incarcerated people nearing the end of their sentence with services as they transition back to the community.

Berbon has been in custody for attempted murder since 2005 and was set to be released in February 2024.

