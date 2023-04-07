Consumer Reports evaluates egg prices, labels as cost of eggs continues to rise

To start, there are labels that can be ignored, such as "farm fresh," "natural," and "no hormones."

Egg prices are still on the rise, up nearly 60% from last year.

Consumer Reports has sifted through egg labels to reveal what they actually mean and whether it's worth paying a premium for them.

The egg aisle isn't what it used to be, now shoppers are faced with dozens of options at different prices. There's cage-free, organic, and more.

But what does that mean, and is it worth paying more for any of them?

"A lot of these terms on egg cartons don't really have any defined meaning, and if you're going to pay a premium price for eggs you want to make sure you're getting what you think you're getting," says Trisha Calvo from Consumer Reports.

To start, there are labels that can be ignored, such as "farm fresh," "natural," and "no hormones."

"All eggs are from farms, and all eggs are natural, so 'farm fresh' and 'natural' really have no clear meaning," said Calvo. "And by law, chickens can't be given hormones. So a carton of eggs that have these claims isn't really any different from a carton that doesn't."

"Cage-free" is also a misleading label. While it's true that hens aren't kept in cages, they can still be kept indoors, often in crowded conditions. "Free range" labels are also dubious.

"Free-range birds aren't kept in cages and they do have outdoor access, but they can still be raised in crowded conditions and the outdoor area can be very tiny," Calvo noted.

If the eggs have an "organic" seal, it means the eggs were laid by hens that were fed grains grown without most synthetic pesticides or GMOs. The birds can't be raised in cages and must have outdoor access, though that could still mean confined conditions in a building with just a small concrete porch.

"Pasture-raised" labels on their own aren't meaningful. But, if it's paired with the "Certified Humane" label, you can be sure the chickens had access to a pasture with space to exist.

So, if buying eggs from healthier hens who were raised in more humane conditions is important to you, choose "pasture-raised," but be prepared to pay more.

Those eggs can go for well over $5 a dozen.