7 injured, including child and first responders, in Northeast Philadelphia rowhome fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters responded to a rowhome fire in Northeast Philadelphia on Thursday morning.

The fire started at about 8 a.m. at a home on the 6300 block of Cardiff Street.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke was pouring out of the two-story home and flames were seen at the back of the house.

Initial calls were that someone was trapped inside the home, so firefighters made entry on the second floor.

A firefighter was trapped for a brief time, and a mayday call was issued, but that firefighter was rescued.

Firefighters rescued four additional people from inside the home and everyone made it out safely, said Derek Bowmer, executive chief of the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Two police officers, a firefighter and four people from inside the home - including a small child - were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Bowmer said all of the injuries were minor.

The fire was put out in less than 30 minutes. The cause remains under investigation, Bowmer said.