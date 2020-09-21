El Merkury cooks up Central American street food classics

Just before COVID-19 hit, owner Sofia Deleon was planning an expansion of her restaurant, El Merkury.The restaurant prides itself on serving Central American street food. Using staples of the ancient Mayans - corn, beans, chiles, and chocolate - she created fast, casual, approachable dishes like pupusas, tostadas, and churros from countries like Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.Even though the expansion was put on hold, the move to more of a 'family style' menu turned out to be just what Philly ordered, with meals that can be put together at home. They are open daily, and have outdoor seating.2104 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103267-457-5952