FYI Philly

El Merkury cooks up Central American street food classics

The restaurant prides itself on serving Central American street food.
By Natalie Jason
Just before COVID-19 hit, owner Sofia Deleon was planning an expansion of her restaurant, El Merkury.

The restaurant prides itself on serving Central American street food. Using staples of the ancient Mayans - corn, beans, chiles, and chocolate - she created fast, casual, approachable dishes like pupusas, tostadas, and churros from countries like Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

Even though the expansion was put on hold, the move to more of a 'family style' menu turned out to be just what Philly ordered, with meals that can be put together at home. They are open daily, and have outdoor seating.


El Merkury | Facebook | Instagram

2104 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
267-457-5952
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcenter city philadelphialatin heritage monthfyi phillybe localish philadelphiahispanic heritagebe localish
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
FYI Philly celebrates Philly's restaurants, culture for Hispanic Heritage Month
Get back to brunch at these 5 great breakfast spots
This refurbished horse stable is now a trendy American brasserie
Fishtown pop-up shop is authentic Mexican street-food with meaning  
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Del. investigators seize largest amount of fentanyl in state's history
Pa. school sports: Wolf to veto bill, override attempt expected
CDC abruptly removes new guidance on coronavirus airborne transmission
Suspects wanted for attacks on police in Philly, NJ and Del.
Police: Man who tossed debris caused subway derailment
NJ has had more than 200K total coronavirus cases
Tractor-trailer crash, fuel spill closes southbound I-495 in Delaware
Show More
Justice Ginsburg to lie in repose at SCOTUS building for public viewing
Here is a simple 'PLAN' for instantly eliminating stress
Doctor from New York dies of COVID-19 after ER rotation
3 US cities deemed 'anarchist jurisdictions' by DOJ
President Trump says SCOTUS announcement by week's end
More TOP STORIES News