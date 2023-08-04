Man charged with murder, burglary in death of 71-year-old New Jersey woman

Death of 71-year-old woman in NJ investigated as homicide

The body of Elaine Murray was found on the floor of a bedroom in her West Windsor Twp. home.

WEST WINDSOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 71-year-old woman inside her Mercer County, New Jersey home.

Denzel Whitmore, 24, of Hamilton, is charged with murder, burglary and tampering with evidence.

Denzel Whitmore

He was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon.

The victim, 71-year-old Elaine Murray, was found dead in her home on Galston Drive in West Windsor Township.

The prosecutor's office said neighbors went to the home for a well-being check just after 8 p.m. Wednesday. That's when they noticed evidence of a break-in.

Police arrived and found Murray on the floor of a second-floor bedroom.

Prosecutors say she appeared to have visible signs of injuries to the face and she was bleeding from the back of her head.

An investigation into this murder continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCHTF Detective Jacob Schor at (609) 989-6406 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at (609) 256-0997. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.