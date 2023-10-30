Deadline to apply for mail-in ballot in Philadelphia is Tuesday at 5 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Election Day in Philadelphia is almost here.

There's more to the ballot than the mayoral race. It's time to cast ballots for city council, judges, sheriff, city controller and more.

"There's tons of open seats because so many people resigned to run for mayor, so there's a real opportunity to shape the future of city council and our city," says Lauren Cristella, who is the president and CEO of Committee of Seventy. The organization is non-partisan and dedicated to promoting democracy and engaging the public in civics.

"In the primary, it was about 27%, and we anticipate that to be the same for the general [ election ] ," said Cristella.

Tuesday is the last day to request your mail-in ballot, but it may be too late to mail it back at this point. You can look up your address and find ballot boxes throughout the city that are convenient for you. (Election offices and mail-in dropoff locations)

Voters have a lot on their minds.

"We don't know what's going to happen when we step outside if we make it home or not," says Keashasa Ridgeway.

"Whomever wins, I want them to uplift our city and help us to be better than what we are currently," says Nicole Rodgers of South Philadelphia.

Committee of Seventy says it's not just voting that matters, each candidate has made promises during the election cycle and it's up to their constituents to continue to hold them accountable.

Here's a voter guide compiled by Committee of Seventy: 2023 Voter Guide

Click here for a list of polling places for the 2023 general election in Philadelphia.