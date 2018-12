Ideas for your New Year's Eve Plans

New Year's Eve Plans

Xfinity Live | Tickets

Philadelphia Orchestra | Tickets

Spirit of Philadelphia | Tickets

Sugar House Casino | Tickets

Kimmel Center New Year's Day Celebration | Free event info

It's time to get your party hat and noisemakers ready! New Year's Eve is coming up fast, and Melissa Magee found some places for you to ring in the new year!----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.