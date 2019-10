Center City, Philadelphia (WPVI) -- A new AMC DINE-IN theater experience is coming to Center City, Philadelphia.The AMC DINE-IN Fashion District 8 is being built from the ground up and is set to open on November 4th.At the theater you can relax on a recliner, visit the full bar and have food delivered to your seat.Forget about dinner reservations, just order a movie ticket, sit back and enjoy.