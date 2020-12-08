new year's eve

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2021 to feature returning hosts Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale, Billy Porter & Ciara

This year's show, which marks the 49th anniversary of "New Year's Rockin' Eve," will feature more than five and a half hours of performances
By Danny Clemens
NEW YORK -- Familiar faces are returning to ring in the new year during "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021" on ABC.

This year's host lineup includes Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale, Billy Porter, Ciara and Big Freedia. Porter, who hosted from New Orleans last year, will join Seacrest and Hale in New York's Times Square this year while Ciara will host once again from Los Angeles. Big Freedia will host this year's Central Time Zone countdown from New Orleans.

"2020 has been a trying year for the world and I'm thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings," Seacrest, returning to host for the 16th year, said in a news release. "We look forward to making sure it's a night for everyone to remember."

Seacrest announced Wednesday that president-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden are scheduled to give "their last interview of the year" in Times Square.

Ryan Seacrest appeared on "GMA" to talk about "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" and announced that president-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden are scheduled to give "their last interview of the year."



Producers say this year's show, which marks the franchise's 49th anniversary, will feature more than five and a half hours of performances. Jennifer Lopez will headline 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' 2021 on ABC. Additional performers include Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Nelly, Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper and more.

Jessie James Decker will also reprise her role as the show's Powerball correspondent. Just after midnight, she'll reveal Powerball's First Millionaire of the Year.

The show will be a broadcast event that is closed to the public this year.

Don't miss "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021" on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 31
