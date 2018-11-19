Walnut Street: Matilda/Entertainment
Fresh off Broadway, Matilda, the Musical is now playing at the Walnut Street Theatre and for a few very young aspiring actresses, it's a dream come true. The show runs through Jan. 6.
Matilda at Walnut Street Theatre
825 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-574-3550
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Walnut Street Theatre brings Matilda to town
FYI PHILLY
More FYI Philly
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories