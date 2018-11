Walnut Street Theatre brings Matilda to town

Walnut Street: Matilda/Entertainment

Fresh off Broadway, Matilda, the Musical is now playing at the Walnut Street Theatre and for a few very young aspiring actresses, it's a dream come true.825 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-574-3550