Walnut Street Theatre brings Matilda to town

Fresh off Broadway, Matilda, the Musical is now playing at the Walnut Street Theatre and for a few very young aspiring actresses, it's a dream come true.

Matilda at Walnut Street Theatre
825 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-574-3550
