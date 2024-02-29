Escaped Philadelphia prisoner Alleem Borden arrested, US Marshals say

Authorities say he is now out of his handcuffs and may be getting help. Officials also say he should be considered dangerous and possibly armed.

Authorities say he is now out of his handcuffs and may be getting help. Officials also say he should be considered dangerous and possibly armed.

Authorities say he is now out of his handcuffs and may be getting help. Officials also say he should be considered dangerous and possibly armed.

Authorities say he is now out of his handcuffs and may be getting help. Officials also say he should be considered dangerous and possibly armed.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The prisoner who escaped custody on Monday from a hospital in Philadelphia has been arrested, according to the U.S. Marshals.

Alleem Borden, 29, was taken into custody in Cambria County, in western Pennsylvania, Action News has learned.

Additional details about Borden's arrest have not been released but a 4 p.m. news conference is planned.

He was initially arrested on Sunday for allegedly stealing a car from a delivery driver on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said, adding that Borden was then found sleeping in the vehicle.

While he was being processed, he complained of pain.

"If a prisoner complains of pain or has an injury, it's our policy that we take them to a facility," Vanore said. "He was checked out and discharged."

Borden escaped from police custody while being discharged from Episcopal Hospital in the city's Kensington section.

He had his hands cuffed behind his back when he ran away from officers.

READ MORE: Escaped prisoner Alleem Borden spotted in West Philadelphia

Escaped prisoner Alleem Bordan possibly spotted in West Philadelphia, sources say

Video obtained by Action News shows Borden running through a Kensington parking lot after his escape. He was also later spotted leaving a residence and getting into a vehicle on the 2700 block of Hope Street before getting into a gold Honda - still in his restraints.

That gold Honda has since been located but authorities say no additional charges have been filed.

New video shows escaped prisoner Alleem Borden leaving a home on Hope Street

He was previously spotted on Tuesday when he fled a home on the 5300 block of West Columbia Avenue, where U.S. Marshals chased him to nearby train tracks but he was able to get away.

TIMELINE: Authorities release new video of escaped Philadelphia prisoner Alleem Borden

U.S. Marshals Service provides update on escaped Philly prisoner

Borden has a litany of prior arrests dating back to 2016, including for aggravated assault, resisting arrest and weapons charges, according to records.

One of his prior cases was out of Cambria County in western Pennsylvania. He was charged with resisting arrest and running from police in 2020.

Borden joins the growing list of escapes across the region, including seven escapes in 2023.

The most notorious in recent memory was the 14-day search for escaped Chester County prisoner Danelo Cavalcante. Just last month, 17-year-old Shane Pryor also escaped DHS custody after being transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for a hand injury. He has also since been caught.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker