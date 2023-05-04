Bodycam video shows driver ramming Evesham Twp. police vehicle, injuring officers and K9

Police in Evesham Township, New Jersey released new body camera video showing officers responding to a dangerous chase over the weekend.

Police say Marc Ferraiolo tried to run down two officers and repeatedly rammed a cruiser with a K-9 inside.

EVESHAM TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Evesham Township, New Jersey released new body camera video showing officers responding to a dangerous chase over the weekend.

It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday, April 30, in Evesham Township.

Several officers and a police K-9 were injured amid the chaos.

The video shows 23-year-old Marc Ferraiolo ramming a police vehicle on Marlborough Avenue, according to investigators.

SEE ALSO: 2 arrested in Burlington County after violent chase injures 2 police officers, K9

Police say he then tried to run down two officers and repeatedly rammed a cruiser with a K-9 inside.

Police in Evesham Township, New Jersey released body camera video showing officers responding to a dangerous chase on April 30, 2023.

The suspect's wife, 42-year-old Ruth Patton, allegedly threatened to kill police officers on the scene.

Both were taken into custody a few minutes later.

The couple has been referred to by nearby residents as "nightmare neighbors."

"It's been a very quiet neighborhood until they moved in," said neighbor Lorraine Otterstein.

Some fear what will happen if Ferraiolo and Patton get released.

SEE ALSO: New details released about suspects charged in destructive crash that injured officers, K9

"If there was a release, we would look at those confinement conditions and come up with a safety plan," said Evesham Township Police Chief Walter Miller during a community meeting earlier this week.

Ferraiolo has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer in the first degree, two counts of aggravated assault on police in the third degree, two counts of eluding in the third degree, four counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree, and injuring a police canine in the fourth degree.

Patton was charged with terroristic threats in the third degree and obstruction of justice in the fourth degree.