'Evita' actress at Bucks County playhouse describes shot at dream role

NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The iconic rags to riches story of Evita is being reimagined in a brand new production on stage right now at the Bucks County Playhouse.

The actress stepping into the title role of Eva Peron, the former First Lady of Argentina, says she's also living a dream.

She went in auditioning for the ensemble and ended up with the role of Eva Peron.

"I remember I was leaving the room and then Robyn Goodman asked, 'Can you stop for a second?' And then said, 'Actually, do you know Eva?' I said, 'I don't have it prepared, but I will do anything to prepare it."

Gabriella Enriquez did just that and she got the part, her first title role in a major production. She calls it "mind-blowing."

She also says the cultural impact is extraordinary for this cast.

"I think it's extremely special because all of us in the cast are Latino, which brings a sort of unspoken family quality to it," Enriquez says. "I feel so safe. I feel so seen and supported. We don't have to explain ourselves ever. I feel very connected to my culture and everybody here."

'Evita' is at the Bucks County Playhouse through October 30.

All of the producers are Tony award winners, including Robyn Goodman, who created and produced 'In the Heights' and 'Avenue Q'.