Person, dog dead following Ewing, NJ house fire

EWING, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person was found dead after flames engulfed a home on Tuesday night in Ewing, New Jersey.

It happened around 7:11 p.m. on Boone Avenue.

Police say officers attempted to get inside the residence but the flames were too intense.

After it was extinguished, an adult victim and a dog were found dead, according to police.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released.