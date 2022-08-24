Man fatally shot answering front door of Mercer County apartment

EWING TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Investigators in Mercer County, New Jersey say a man was shot and killed when he answered a knock at his front door.
Detectives responded to an apartment on Midway Lane in Ewing Township just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say the victim, Christopher MacLeod, 30, was found lying outside the apartment with several gunshot wounds.
He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.
Police believe MacLeod was the intended target of the shooting but are still working to determine a motive.