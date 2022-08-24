WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man fatally shot answering front door of Mercer County apartment

Police say the victim, Christopher MacLeod, was found lying outside the apartment with several gunshot wounds

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
17 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Police believe the man was the intended target of the shooting but are still working to determine a motive.

EWING TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Investigators in Mercer County, New Jersey say a man was shot and killed when he answered a knock at his front door.

Detectives responded to an apartment on Midway Lane in Ewing Township just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the victim, Christopher MacLeod, 30, was found lying outside the apartment with several gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

Police believe MacLeod was the intended target of the shooting but are still working to determine a motive.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.