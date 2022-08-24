Man fatally shot answering front door of Mercer County apartment

Police say the victim, Christopher MacLeod, was found lying outside the apartment with several gunshot wounds

Police believe the man was the intended target of the shooting but are still working to determine a motive.

EWING TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Investigators in Mercer County, New Jersey say a man was shot and killed when he answered a knock at his front door.

Detectives responded to an apartment on Midway Lane in Ewing Township just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the victim, Christopher MacLeod, 30, was found lying outside the apartment with several gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

Police believe MacLeod was the intended target of the shooting but are still working to determine a motive.