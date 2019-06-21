Explosions at Philadelphia refinery caught on video

PHILADELPHIA -- Authorities say a huge fire in Southwest Philadelphia that has been burning for hours has been contained to a single refinery.

EMBED More News Videos

Southwest Philadelphia refinery explosions caught on video on June 21, 2019.



It happened around 4 a.m. Friday on the 3100 block of Passyunk Avenue.

EMBED More News Videos

Refinery explosion caught on camera on June 21, 2019.



The Philadelphia Fire Department has narrowed the shelter-in-place request to 26th Street to the west, Schuylkill Expressway to the north, I-95 to the south, and 22nd Street to the east due to smoke and apparatus in the area.

EMBED More News Videos

Southwest Philadelphia refinery fire. Watch the report from Action News Mornings on June 21, 2019.



Nearby residents say there were many explosions.

They were felt in South Jersey and Delaware County, Pennsylvania.



The Platt Bridge was closed so officials could bring in fire equipment. It was reopened just before 6 a.m.

The Schuylkill Expressway eastbound was also closed for a time during the early hours.



No evacuations or injuries have been announced.



A cause is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiaexplosionphilly newsfireinstagram stories
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grandmother, grandson, 4, found dead; suspect streamed getaway
Couple found guilty in boy's fatal beating over spilled cereal
Cleanup begins after storms wreak havoc across New Jersey
Arrest made in shooting outside Allentown nightclub
Heavy rain leaves behind damage in Montco
Chase Utley talks life after baseball during 1-on-1 interview
76ers added defense in Thybulle in draft swap with Boston
Show More
Police: Suspects arrested in shooting of SEPTA train conductor
Veterinarians find 19 baby pacifiers inside bulldog's stomach
AccuWeather: Windy, Less Humid Today
Apple recalling some 15-inch MacBook Pros over battery fire risk
Police: 5 suspects sought for purse snatching and attack in Philly
More TOP STORIES News