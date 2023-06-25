2 shot at large gathering in Fairmount Park

Police tell us a dark colored sedan arrived and an argument ensued.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after two young people were shot at a large gathering in Fairmount Park.

Police say a 19-year-old woman was shot in the chest, and a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 2100 block of Belmont Mansion Drive at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found shell casings, a cellphone and other evidence at the scene where there was a weekly gathering of about 200 to 300 people.

Police tell us a dark colored sedan arrived and an argument ensued.

Shots rang out when someone in the sedan told the group to leave the area.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police have not released the condition of the victims.