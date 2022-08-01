Police release surveillance image of possible accomplice linked to armed Fairmount robberies

Philadelphia police are working to determine if all of the incidents are connected.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A string of robberies in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood is leaving the community on edge.

Over the past several weeks there have been approximately 10 gunpoint robberies in the Fairmont section of the city, several of which took place in broad daylight.

Some of the incidents occurred near Brown Street from 21st to 24th streets. Police say many of the incidents happened at gunpoint.

It's still unclear if all of the attacks are connected.

Police believe this woman may be connected to a string of robberies in Philadelphia's Fairmount section. However, she has not been named a suspect.

Recently, investigators released surveillance images of a woman who has reportedly been using credit cards that were stolen from the victims. However, police don't believe she is a suspect in any of the recent robberies.

And last month, authorities released images of a person described as a suspect in at least a few of the robberies, but so far no arrests have been made.

"It looks like he's targeting females and going for their purses," 9th District Captain Colleen Billups previously told Action News.

"We saw our first one on June 26 and we kept having them about every day or every other day. It's early morning, right when people are getting on SEPTA to go to work, and then it's late at night, 10, 11, midnight," added Billups.

Action News spoke with residents who say they are very concerned.

"People are getting held up at gunpoint, carjackings, you know? Forget about what's happening to the cars and the catalytic converters being stolen all the time," said Mimi Valoy of Fairmount.

"It feels like a neighborhood to us, and anything that makes us feel less secure in those feelings concerns us," added Richard Gross of Fairmount.

Anyone with information regarding any of these robberies is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.