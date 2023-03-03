State, community leaders speak out against faith-based vandalism in Philadelphia

State and community leaders spoke out against recent acts of faith-based vandalism in Philadelphia after a mosque was spray-painted last week.

"We're not going to stand for anyone in this community to desecrate our religious institutions," says PA Senator.

Among those who joined the "United Against Hate" news conference was state Senator Art Haywood.

"We're not going to stand for anyone in this community to desecrate our religious institutions, to demean our people, and undermine the clear unity that you see here today," said Haywood.

One week ago, a man was seen on surveillance footage spray painting the outside of Masjidullah Center for Human Excellence, a mosque in Philadelphia.

The suspect was arrested a few days later.

At the conference, leaders said they need more state funding to support faith organizations, and also the help of the community to prevent these acts.