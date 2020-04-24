Consumer, shopping, virtual activity tips and more resources amid coronavirus pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We've compiled a list of resources, activities, consumer advice, shopping resources and more need-to-know info while you stay at home or your state reopens. Click here to see fun ideas to keep your family entertained while you're at home.
SHOPPING, CONSUMER
Free delivery, no-contact food delivery options
Coronavirus crisis: What you need to know about refunds for flights, cruises and concerts
How to stay safe when going out in public for essentials
COVID-19 food safety tips
Amazon stops accepting new grocery delivery customers amid surging demand
Coronavirus update: Safety tips for food delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic
Protect yourself: Better Business Bureau warns of coronavirus-related scams
How to change your travel plans amid the global COVID-19 outbreak
Hair dye becoming next high-demand item amid COVID-19 pandemic
Here's how to preserve groceries longer
DIY
How to turn a sock into a mask at home
No Sew Face Mask
How to make face masks from materials found at home
From scarves to HEPA filters, what kind of face covering is best?
Tips to cutting your own hair during coronavirus shelter-in-place
Mom shares fun tie-dying tips for kids
How To Build Garden Beds
WORK-LIFE BALANCE
Staying emotionally healthy during the Coronavirus Pandemic
How to watch worship services online during COVID-19 shutdown
Families First Coronavirus Response Act: Here's how the new paid sick leave requirements work
How to be productive at home working with kids
Can't stop worrying about the coronavirus? Find time to unplug, experts say
How to stock up for coronavirus: What you need, and why you shouldn't panic-buy
Kids in coronavirus quarantine: How to keep children comfortable, entertained
Would you give up personal data to return to work amid coronavirus pandemic?
STAYING SAFE
Can pets contract COVID-19?
Tips for parents on speaking to children about coronavirus
How long does coronavirus live on surfaces? Could be as long as 2 to 3 days
Tips for deep cleaning your home to stay safe from coronavirus
EDUCATION
MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19
Expert tips for homeschooling during COVID-19 lockdown
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students
Free printable activities for kids to do at home
Consumer, shopping, virtual activity tips and more resources amid coronavirus pandemic
