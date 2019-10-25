Mom defends herself for 'babying' 4-year-old son in viral post

A mom of two has had it with people telling her she "babies" her four-year-old son.
Caitlin Fladager told Good Morning America she was "just venting" in her now viral post.
Fladager wrote in part, "I'm constantly told I need to let him 'be a man'. Or let him learn he can't cry. Well, I'm here to tell you, that's a load of s***."
Fladager told GMA her son was colicky as a baby and the only way to get him to calm was by breastfeeding or holding him. As a result, she said "He's naturally very attached to me. We're very close," she said.
She said she's always getting criticized for coddling him.
Caitlin also has a six-year-old daughter who she says is more independent. She said her parenting style is different for each kid.
After her post, she said she was also able to find solidarity with other parents who have a similar experience.
