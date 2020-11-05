Morning Moms: Philly teacher tires out baby before class

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In today's "Morning Moms," the key to parenting success may just be an early morning wake up call.At least that's what helps Connie Tansimore.She has her hands full as a kindergarten teacher and mom to 6-month-old Isabella.Since the pandemic, Connie has been teaching her class at Jay Cooke Elementary remotely, while also watching her daughter from their home in Northeast Philadelphia.Connie wakes Isabella up by 6 a.m. and then keeps her active, by having dance parties and tummy time until 8 a.m.That way Isabella snoozes just in time for Connie to start teaching from her dining room table.Isabella is usually sleeping under the table.Connie has also found fun ways to keep her students engaged, and says she can see their excitement through the computer screen.