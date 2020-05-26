PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia family planned a fairytale staycation after their trip to Disney World was canceled.
"Even though we weren't in Disney World we were still having fun and it felt like we had a little part of it with us," said 8th grader Lilly Garfield.
"We still had what we were going to do in Disney here and we had family time," Emelia Garfield said.
The Garfield girls were supposed to be wearing their costumes in Disney World this week but the pandemic canceled the trip they had been planning for so long.
The vacation was originally planned for November 2019, but the oldest sibling, Lilly, broke her arm so they rescheduled the trip for her birthday in May.
"It was something they'd been looking forward to for so long and something we'd been promising our oldest for her whole life," April Bremme said.
But mom was determined to still make her princesses' dreams come true.
She created a Facebook poll for ideas and planned a full out "Disney Day" starting with Mickey pancakes.
"They were just so excited all day about everything. I was really happy. Even though it's not the trip they were hoping for and planned for so long, they're definitely going to remember that day for a long time," Bremme said.
The celebration continues for these princesses. Mom and dad are planning a honk parade close to their Northeast Philadelphia home to celebrate their oldest daughter's actual birthday and they are looking forward to rescheduling their dream vacation once Disney reopens.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
New Jersey to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6; pro sports can return
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus
Philadelphia family plans Disney staycation after COVID-19 forces cancellation
FEEL GOOD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More