Fan who ran onto field at Citizens Bank Park during World Series Game 5 charged with trespassing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have charged a 20-year-old Delaware County man with trespassing after he ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park during Game 5 of the World Series Thursday night.

Luke Lulevitch, of Wallingford, Pa., faces charges of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, disrupting meetings and defiant trespass.

Luke Lulevitch

The incident occurred during the bottom of the fifth inning as the Houston Astros' Alex Bregman was up to bat to face the Philadelphia Phillies' Jose Alvarado.

Police say Lulevitch left the stands and made his way onto the field.

The broadcasters mentioned that there was going to be a delay, but did not give a reason.

"Security is tracking it down. Problem neutralized," commentator Joe Davis said, as the cameras remained on the players.

Police say Phillies security and an officer were able to take Lulevitch into custody in the outfield.

Videos taken by spectators and reporters posted on social media showed security surrounding Lulevitch.

Lulevitch was arrested and taken to South Detectives.