Philadelphia Fashion Incubator celebrating decade of design with popup sale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fashion incubator has a new exhibit at InLiquid Gallery in Kensington calledThe works of 23 current and former Fashion Incubator designers are on display through September 10th. There's also a retail popup so you can shop their collections.There are coats from luxury ready-to-wear designer, Deborah Ann Mack along with clothing, accessories and bridal wear.More than 50 designers have graduated from The Philadelphia Fashion Incubator in the past decade. The incubator is a year-long residency program that helps designers build their businesses in Philadelphia."Philadelphia is becoming a huge fashion hub," says Elissa Bloom, Executive Director of the Philadelphia Fashion Incubator."My ultimate dream for my company is to build a brand that eventually will be global," says Ann Mack of DAM Fashion, a current designer-in-residence at the incubator.InLiquid Art Gallery, Crane Arts Building1400 N. American Street, #314, Philadelphia, Pa. 19122