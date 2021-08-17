Philadelphia Fashion Incubator celebrating decade of design with popup sale

The works of 23 current and former Fashion Incubator designers are on display through September 10th. There's also a retail popup so you can shop their collections.
The Philadelphia Fashion incubator has a new exhibit at InLiquid Gallery in Kensington called Illume.
The works of 23 current and former Fashion Incubator designers are on display through September 10th. There's also a retail popup so you can shop their collections.
There are coats from luxury ready-to-wear designer, Deborah Ann Mack along with clothing, accessories and bridal wear.
More than 50 designers have graduated from The Philadelphia Fashion Incubator in the past decade. The incubator is a year-long residency program that helps designers build their businesses in Philadelphia.
"Philadelphia is becoming a huge fashion hub," says Elissa Bloom, Executive Director of the Philadelphia Fashion Incubator.
"My ultimate dream for my company is to build a brand that eventually will be global," says Ann Mack of DAM Fashion, a current designer-in-residence at the incubator.
Illume: Philadelphia Fashion incubator | Website
Through September 10
InLiquid Art Gallery, Crane Arts Building
1400 N. American Street, #314, Philadelphia, Pa. 19122
Philadelphia Fashion Incubator | Fashpreneurs Program
Deborah Ann Mack Fashion | Instagram
Conrad Booker | Instagram