FYI Philly

Philadelphia Fashion Incubator celebrating decade of design with popup sale

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Philly Fashion Incubator celebrates decade of design with popup sale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fashion incubator has a new exhibit at InLiquid Gallery in Kensington called Illume.

The works of 23 current and former Fashion Incubator designers are on display through September 10th. There's also a retail popup so you can shop their collections.

There are coats from luxury ready-to-wear designer, Deborah Ann Mack along with clothing, accessories and bridal wear.

More than 50 designers have graduated from The Philadelphia Fashion Incubator in the past decade. The incubator is a year-long residency program that helps designers build their businesses in Philadelphia.

"Philadelphia is becoming a huge fashion hub," says Elissa Bloom, Executive Director of the Philadelphia Fashion Incubator.

"My ultimate dream for my company is to build a brand that eventually will be global," says Ann Mack of DAM Fashion, a current designer-in-residence at the incubator.

Illume: Philadelphia Fashion incubator | Website

Through September 10
InLiquid Art Gallery, Crane Arts Building
1400 N. American Street, #314, Philadelphia, Pa. 19122

Philadelphia Fashion Incubator | Fashpreneurs Program

Deborah Ann Mack Fashion | Instagram

Conrad Booker | Instagram
